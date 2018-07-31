Drugs and firework found when police searched property

Drugs and a firework were found when police searched an address in Lurgan, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Caolan Murray, Millar Park, Lawrencetown, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis resin and herbal cannabis on February 8 this year and possession of a firework without a licence.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The court heard police searched an address in Lurgan where the defendant was living and found herbal cannabis worth £150 and £5 worth of cannabis resin. They also found one firework.

Murray admitted owning the drugs but denied owning the firework saying it had already been in the house when he moved in two years previously.

For each of the two drugs offences the District Judge imposed a probation order for 12 months and a £10 fine for the firework offence.