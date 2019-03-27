DUP call for perinatal hospice care facility

A call to ask the Department of Health to provide a Perinatal Hospice Care Facility or service in NI has been unanimously supported by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

A DUP Notice of Motion asked that the Council believes that in a mother’s pregnancy both lives matter, the mother and unborn child.

Brought by Cllrs Paul Greenfield and Gareth Wilson they urged a facility or service be established saying: “Our motion was clear in its message that both the life of the mother and the unborn child matter .

“It was also a opportunity to highlight the need and importance for more specialised and co-ordinated support structure for parents who are faced with the situation of having a child in the womb diagnosed with a life limiting condition,” said DUP Cllr Wilson.

“We feel creating a Perinatal Hospice Care facility would be a significant and worthy step forward and any additional support for parents who find themselves in this situation would be welcomed,” said Cllr Greenfield.

“We were very grateful for the unanimous support of the the Council on this most sensitive of issues,” said both DUP councillors after the vote.

All parties backed the motion on Monday night including Aontú Cllr Fergal Lennon.

He said: “With regards to right to life, Aontú support the right to life of everyone. Indeed we are the only all ireland party that support the right to human life.

“Our objective is to make sure that mothers have all the supports necessary to give them the confidence to bring their child into this world,” said Cllr Lennon

“In the case of unborn children, with life limiting conditions we must ensure that we have the necessary investment in hospital and perinatal services.

“It is very clear that once you start legislating for limited abortion or quickly turns to abortion on demand,” said Cllr Lennon.