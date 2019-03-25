DUP motion to celebrate 100th anniversary of inception of Northern Ireland ‘not divisive’

A motion to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s inception is ‘not divisive’, says its DUP proposer.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor Mark Baxter is to propose the motion at tonight’s meeting.

Cllr Baxter said: “This will be a momentous occasion in our nation’s history.

“I brought this motion not to divide but to reflect on and to celebrate all that is good about our magnificent country and to highlight all those things that unite us

“There is a great opportunity to not just to celebrate our rich industrial heritage but to look to the potential of business, the economy and industry in Northern Ireland,

“Any celebration agreed for Northern Ireland’s 100th birthday should reflect on its great strengths and on what makes Northern Ireland a great place to live, work, visit and invest in.

“Sometimes we forget this, but we have a wonderful, rich and vibrant industrial heritage in this part of the world.

“We should be immensely proud of people from here and the entrepreneurial spirit shown

“We also have excelled in the world of sport producing the world’s best,

“We only have to think of George Best, Alex Higgins, Rory McIlroy, Jonathan Rea and Colin Turkington to name but only a few

“We also must look at and reflect on the history not less because our very council area shares a name with those instrumental in the formation of northern Ireland namely Lord Craigavon

“I trust as a council we will make 2021 a year to remember and continue to promote all that is great about Northern Ireland.”