EA Music service hold annual prize night

The Music Service was joined by past student Dearbhail McDonald, Group Business Editor at Independent Newspapers, at its annual Prize Night at Craigavon Civic Centre in June 2018. 145 students received nominations, and Dearbhail handed out 24 awards on the night to young musicians who have excelled.

Speaking about Prize Night, Darren Canmore Head of EA Music Service said: “Prize Night is a highlight of the Music Service’s year, when we not only celebrate the achievements of those who have been nominated and won prizes for their dedication and talent, but also the benefits music tuition brings to the development of our young people and education system.

“Parents, students and tutors had a great night and I would like to thank them all for their dedication, and congratulate the students on their achievements.”