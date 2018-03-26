Easter Rising tribute dates

Top Sinn Fein politicians are attending Easter Commemorations in Lurgan and Portadown this weekend.

Sinn Féin MLAs Linda Dillon and Carál Ní Chuilín will address Commemorations in Portadown and Lurgan respectively this Easter weekend.

Councillor Keith Haughian encouraged Upper Bann constituents to come out and pay respects to the Republican dead.

He said: “Every Easter Republicans gather across this island to commemorate the Republican dead. This is an important date in the Republican calendar.”

Commemorations as follows: Easter Saturday: Maghery - Assemble 10.30am and move off 10.45am; Portadown - Assemble 12.30 move off 1pm. Easter Sunday: Derrymacash - Assembly 11.15am move off 11.45am; Lurgan - Assemble 2.30pm move off 3pm.