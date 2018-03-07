IN PICTURES: Lurgan Junior High students raise money for charity

There was plenty of colour at Lurgan Junior High School recently when students from Year 8 and 9 came together to take part in a Colour Run in aid of charity.

The event waS organised by students from Lurgan College as part of the PE A Level course to encourage physical activity for the children, as well as raising money for Cancer Research UK, a charity which is close to the heart of many at the school.

The organisers of the Lurgan Junior High School colour run in aid of Cancer Research are delighted the successful event raised �1935.40 for the charity. The run for pupils in year 8 and 9 was organised as part of the students A Level PE coursework

The Colour Run raised a fantastic £1935.40, however money is still coming in so the total is expected to be even higher.