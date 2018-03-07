IN PICTURES: Lurgan Junior High students raise money for charity

There was plenty of colour at Lurgan Junior High School recently when students from Year 8 and 9 came together to take part in a Colour Run in aid of charity.
The event waS organised by students from Lurgan College as part of the PE A Level course to encourage physical activity for the children, as well as raising money for Cancer Research UK, a charity which is close to the heart of many at the school.
The Colour Run raised a fantastic £1935.40, however money is still coming in so the total is expected to be even higher.