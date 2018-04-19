Lurgan student inspired by animator

Young people from across Northern Ireland, including Maja Ochojska from Lurgan College, were inspired to consider careers in filmmaking by the CEO of an Oscar-nominated animation studio at a special event organised by Into Film.

Cartoon Saloon CEO Paul Young told a group of more than 200 teenagers about the increasing opportunities in the film and television industry at the Belfast Film Festival screening of his company’s latest film The Breadwinner

The Into Film event, supported by NI Screen and Film Hub NI, gave young people the chance to discuss careers and to see Cartoon Saloon’s newest film, which was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Lurgan College A Level student Maja Ochojska explained: “Events like this are a great chance to hear from the actual filmmaker. When you consider a career in movies, you initially think of Hollywood blockbusters and it all seems completely unattainable. But to hear about the success of a film studio in Ireland, shows that there are opportunities hear and it makes it look more within reach.”

Maja, who joined an Into Film movie club several years ago, is now a young reporter for the organisation and hopes to go on to study history, journalism or filmmaking at university.