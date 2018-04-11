School celebrates Glenavon partnership

Recently representatives from a number of sporting disciplines within the Lurgan area, community leaders, governors, councillors and members from the Education Authority met at Lurgan Junior High School to celebrate and support the partnership between the school and Glenavon Football Club.

Glenavon Football Club Chairman, Mr Adrian Teer, spoke warmly of this special relationship and credited LJHS governors, the principal, Mrs Lynda Currie, the PE staff and the GFC directors for the commitment they had in the development of the partnership.

Glenavon’s investment in LJHS is to be commended and both parties are looking forward to a productive and successful union.

From as early as 2006, Mr Joseph Johnston, former principal of LJHS forged links with many of these same sporting bodies to ensure the realisation of the 3G pitches on the Toberhewney site and Glenavon Academy regularly use these pitches to develop the skills and attributes of the young people from Lurgan and surrounding areas.