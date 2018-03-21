St Ronan’s College students mark International Women’s Day

Pupils from St Ronan’s College recently joined 250 women from across Northern Ireland at Titanic Belfast to mark International Women’s Day.

This is the fifth time Titanic Belfast has hosted ‘Inspire’ celebrations which aim to inspire young women to unite together as sisters and press for progress around the world.

The event, which is now an established event on the Titanic Belfast calendar, has had significant speakers over the years. This year, pupils were introduced to UTV’s Denise Watson, Titanic Belfast CEO Judith Owens, engineer, scientist and performer Dr. Niamh Shaw, Mel Wiggins MBE and Abi Wells on behalf of Baobab Trust’s Woman to Woman Project. The event was supported by women from across the fields of business, community and creativity who gave their time to host the young women and be their mentors for the day.

Each spoke to the pupils about ‘Sisterhood’, and encouraged the pupils to ‘Press for Progress’ to advance women’s potential worldwide, alongside the International Women’s Day theme worldwide.