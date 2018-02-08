Elderly residents targeted by burglars

Police are appealing for help after the home of elderly residents was burgled.

They have asked anyone who lives in the area of Blair Drive, Lurgan if they noticed any suspicious activity between 2pm and 8pm on Monday?

During that time, elderly residents had a rear door forced open by burglars, who ransacked the house before stealing jewellery.

If you have home CCTV or a dash cam which would have covered the area at that time, please get in touch with us. The people who carried out such an attack should have nowhere to hide.

The incident number is 1343 of 05/02/18. You can call us on 101, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.