Elderly woman dies days after road crash

An elderly woman has died just days after she was involved in a two vehicle crash.

Mrs Doris Carson had been involved in a serious road crash last Friday January 10 at the Clare Road at its junction with the Lowtown Road and Crowhill Road, Bleary, Craigavon.

Clare Crossroads Photo courtesy of Google

Mrs Carson, who was in her 70s, had been taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital via Air Ambulance but died in hospital on Thursday.

Donacloney Mill Cricket Club said yesterday: "With deep regret I must inform our members of the passing of Mrs. Doris Carson , wife of David and mother of Neil.

"Doris was involved in a tragic traffic accident last Friday. Despite the best efforts of our emergency services including the Air Ambulance, Doris passed away this afternoon.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

Senior Investigating Officer, Inspector Leslie Badger said: “The two vehicle collision involving a white Kia Picanto and a white Vauxhall Astra occurred on the Clare Road at its junction with the Lowtown Road and Crowhill Road at around 11.20am on Friday morning.

"As a result, a woman aged in her 70’s was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

“Officers spoke with several individuals at the scene, however, I believe that a woman stopped to assist following the collision but left before speaking with police.

"I would ask this woman to please contact us with any information she may have. I would also ask any further witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 579 10/01/20.”