Police closed a Co Armagh road last night amid fears the canopy of a filling station might blow onto the road.

The Banbridge Road in Lurgan was closed for a couple of hours while experts looked at the canopy over the petrol pumps at Supervalu.

Supervalu on Lurgan's Banbridge Road Photo courtesy of Google

The PSNI got a call at around 6.30pm during high winds in the Lurgan area.

Concerns had been raised about the canopy and police closed the road temporarily.

A structural engineer was called in and the road was reopened at 7.40pm.