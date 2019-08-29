Emergency school closure alert

An NI primary school has issued an emergency closure alert for tomorrow.

The principal of Lurgan Model Primary School said the school, based in the town's Brownlow Terrace, will be closed tomorrow.

In a statement Mr Neil Campbell said: "Our school’s Fire Alarm & Fire Detection system is broken.

"We have alerted The Education Authority, who are working urgently to address this. However the system will not be operational by tomorrow morning.

"Not having an operational Fire Alarm & Detection system in place, increases the risk of harm to all those within the school building.

"Having consulted the school’s Senior Management Team, Board of Governors, Northern Ireland Fire Service and teaching unions; I have decided that the school will be closed tomorrow.

"Whilst I understand this situation is not ideal, the safety of your child is always our primary concern and we appreciate your patience & understanding."

