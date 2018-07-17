Employees notch up an incredible 325 years of service for Interface Europe

Sixteen employees at Craigavon-based Interface Europe Ltd have been acknowledged for their service by the global modular flooring manufacturer.

The Interface employees from across Portadown and Lurgan have provided 325 years’ service between them - with one team member celebrating their 35th year at the site and a further seven colleagues reaching their 30 year anniversary.

In addition to receiving vouchers, the long-service employees were invited to join Ton van Keken, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Interface EMEA, at a celebratory awards dinner at Lurgan Golf Club.

Ian Allen from Gilford, who has worked in Interface’s Engineering & Maintenance department for 30 years, said: “I take pride in the fact that I have spent 30 years with Interface. I have witnessed many changes throughout my time with the company which have had a positive impact, not only in the workplace, but also on the environment around us.”

Interface has been based in Craigavon since 1982 and employs around 200 people.