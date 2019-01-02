End of era as local hairdressing salon closes its doors

A local hairdresser has thanked the public for their loyal custom over the last 30 years as his salon closed down on Christmas Eve.

Francis Kelly Hair Company, based on Castle Street in Portadown, closed its doors on December 24.

Posting to social media, Francis said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the salon will be closing operations from December 24.

“Any outstanding gift vouchers may be refunded nor redeemed by contacting the salon on 028 3835 4002.

“We’d like to thank all our loyal customers for their support over the last 30 years.”

Hairdressers based at the salon have shared details of their new arrangements on Facebook, with new and existing clients urged to get in touch.