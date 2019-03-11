Call for action on flooding in Portadown housing estate

Regular flooding at a Portadown housing estate means residents can’t get access to their own homes, says Sinn Fein.

After more heavy rainfall recently, Sinn Féin Cllr Paul Duffy reported drainage issues in Ballyoran Park.

He said: “I have contacted Department for Infrastructure Roads service to request works to unblock the drains in Ballyoran Park.

“This is a common sight after rainfall throughout the estate.

“Often residents cannot gain access to their homes through the front door and pedestrians are having to walk a distance to get around flooding.

“I hope this will be acted on ASAP.”