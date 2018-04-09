Community urged to respond to new Local Development Plan

The public have been urged to speak up on the new development plan being put forward by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Sinn Féin Councillor Fergal Lennon said with planning transferred to local councils, it has opened up a wealth of opportunity to reshape the area.

“Now is the time to identify a housing, employment, environmental or service need near you. The final document will be used to guide strategic decisions in the future and to attract inward investment to ensure our Borough prospers.

“The document is available on the councils website and the community can respond online or in writing. Throughout April and May there will also be a number of public engagement sessions.”