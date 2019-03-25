Craigavon road works welcomed by Aontú councillor

Resurfacing and remedial work being carried out on a badly damaged Craigavon road has been welcomed by local councillor Fergal Lennon.

The Craigavon councillor who is now a member of the newly formed party Aontú welcomed the work on Highfield Road.

Cllr Fergal Lennon at Highfield Road, Craigavon

He said: “During several meetings with Transport NI officials I stressed the urgent nature of these road repairs given the serious health and safety concerns they presented. Thankfully work has commenced to address the areas affected.

“I have conducted a walk around of Central Craigavon with local residents and have noted a number of issues. I have contacted the relevant agencies to highlight these.

“Most recently I have contacted Transport NI and asked for the immediate resurfacing of the Brownlow Road adjacent to Lismore Manor.

“This is a main arterial route leading constituents to a number of local schools, the Hub, the library and the leisure centre. In the interests of road users and road safety this road needs urgent resurfacing works.”

Cllr’ Lennon also sought assurances from Transport NI that work would be carried out on roads in the Derrymacash area.