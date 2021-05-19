Dropped kerbs pledge for Craigavon estate welcomed by Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin Cllr Catherine Nelson has thanked the Department for Infrastructure for working with her to assess an area in Ardowen for dropped kerbs.

She said:“Local residents raised this need with me with a view to making the paths more accessible to the elderly and those using wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

“I have been working alongside DfI and am delighted that, following an on site assessment, they have agreed to lower a number of kerbs as soon as resource becomes available.

Catherine Nelson

“This will make a huge difference to local residents and is very much welcomed.”

-

-

Blockbuster movies ready for Omniplex reopening Read full story here

-

--

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.