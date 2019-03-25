Fears for residents after flooding

Fears have been raised for residents of a Co Armagh housing estate after more flooding in the area.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has spoken out on behalf of the residents of Glenbrook Cottages in Lurgan.

“This follows a period of inclement weather when once again the development flooded,” she said.

“This is not a new problem and has been ongoing for some time.

“Each time there is a period of prolonged rain the residents fear for the safety of their houses” said Carla who has been talking to residents and is urgently seeking a meeting to get this situation rectified.

“The culvert which runs under the road is at capacity and cannot cope when any undue stress is placed on it.

“I will be pressing for an urgent meeting about this matter as it cannot continue and the residents have a right to expect the correct drainage mechanisms are in place.”