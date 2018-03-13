Fencing goes up at City Park as work starts on new £35m leisure centre

As fencing is erected around parts of Craigavon City Park in advance of work starting on the new leisure centre, some confusion has arisen about parking.

Contractors have moved into the Park as ‘enabling work’ begins on the new centre - which is expected to create more than 500 jobs during the build.

Fencing has gone up at Craigavon City Park ahead of work starting on the new South Lakes Leisure Centre

Regular users of the park were informed by notices pitched at various locations that the car park at the Watersports Centre would be closed from March 5.

And although the car park has not been fully closed, there is some confusion as to alternative car parks for visitors.

Catriona Shatwell of Team Runwell uses the park daily with her club - one of many clubs who use the facilities at Craigavon City Park.

She revealed that while she has made every effort to inform people of the changes, some visitors, particularly those who are not regular park goers, are becoming confused.

A notice which has gone up at Craigavon City Park

She suggested Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council publicise the alternative parking arrangements more widely and the fact that work has started on the new centre.

Last August the council signed off on the new £35 million super leisure centre with a target date for completion in the spring of 2020.

With hundreds using the park regularly, some are using the Pump Track car park.

However Catriona said this is not lit up at night and some have reservations using it.

She also said that while some are using the Eastway - it would be preferential and safer if the council opened Tannaghmore Gardens in the evening to accommodate many park visitors who use it after work and in the evenings.

She said some visitors are having to park as far away as Marlborough House.

“It is causing a bit of confusion and if this work will be ongoing for two years, it would be best to give the public more information on alternative parking arrangements,” she said.

Tonight the Council issued a statement saying early-stage planning and initial ‘enabling works’ necessary to built the new £35m leisure centre is underway.

The council confirmed that Farrans, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest building contractors, is preparing to move on site next month to begin initial early works for the new leisure development.

Working closely with the council, the company has already initiated a proactive campaign to inform local communities about the impending works.

After almost eight years since plans were formalised, the council said the project remained on track to open in just over two years’ time.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson, said: “With planning secured and an agreed work schedule in place, the council’s vision to provide transformational leisure facilities which will be enjoyed by existing and future generations for decades to come is at last being realised.

“Recreation brings people together from all generations and I am certain that once completed, this landmark health and leisure facility will serve a growing community that will be encouraged to improve their health and wellbeing, to participate in an activity at whatever level they choose, and, above all, have fun.”

Farrans was behind the award-winning £38 million Aurora Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Bangor.

In addition to the staff that will run the new leisure facility, the project will create more than 500 jobs during the build.

The council statement said: “The construction phase alone is also expected to deliver an estimated £6.5 million in direct wages to the economy.”

Brigid McGuigan, Farrans’ community engagement manager, said: “We’re excited that this transformational, multimillion-pound development project will soon start to take shape and we look forward to further engaging our communities, updating them on new build plans and on progress throughout.

“We encourage feedback and we will work hard to minimise the sometimes inevitable but temporary disruption that large-scale construction can cause. This is our commitment and it is our priority.”

Once complete, the new gym will be the largest in Ireland, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, spin and dance studios. It will also include an extensive health and beauty suite, activity rooms, squash courts and a large sports hall suitable for a variety of sporting activities, as well an extensive outdoor watersports provision.

The statement added: “Plans for the new leisure complex – first floated in 2010 – are part of a wider and ambitious regeneration programme across the ABC area. It will represent the largest capital project ever undertaken by the council since its formation in 2015 and will provide an enhanced facility designed to improve the quality of life and wellbeing of the whole borough.

“The total project cost is estimated at around £35 million.”