Grisly carcass of calf rots outside popular tourist spot

The grisly remains of a young dead calf has been left rotting in front of one of Co Armagh’s favourite tourist attractions - often frequented by children.

The carcass was dumped at the entrance of Tannaghmore gardens, home to the council-run farm and was discovered by a couple out walking.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden condemned this latest incident of ‘fly-tipping’ at the roundabout close to Derrymacash.

“It appears to be the carcass of a small calf and is right beside the entrance of a very popular council facility Tannaghmore gardens on the Kilvergan Road.

“I was contacted by a couple out walking who were disgusted that anyone would leave something like this at the edge of the road. I’ve been raising the issues of fly-tipping lately in the community and this is another disgusting act of total disregard for local resident’s community.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “It’s unacceptable that the borough continues to be blighted by unsightly scenes of illegally dumped waste that degrade the environment when there are disposal options available to those who engage in this type of anti-social behaviour. Local ratepayers should not have to pay for costly clean-up operations when large items of waste can be brought to recycling centres or collected by the Council’s bulky waste service for a small fee.

“The Council continues to work in partnership with the main enforcement body, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, to improve measures for increasing prosecutions through the use of CCTV in known problem areas, recording and reporting incidents through the sharing of information, taking enforcement action and making sure people understand their own responsibilities when disposing of waste.

“The public who witness fly-tipping incidents are asked to pass on information to the Council’s Environmental Health Department on 0300 0300 900. By providing information such as a vehicle description, registration number along with a location, date and time, an investigation can be carried out.

“Incidents of littering and fly-tipping can also be reported via the free ‘Bin-Ovation’ app available to download from Google Play or Apple App Store. If you come across a fly-tipping issue, simply take a photo on your phone or tablet, log the GPS co-ordinates and via the app this information will be sent straight to the relevant council department for investigation.”