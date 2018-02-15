Make dangerous river side safe says Duffy

Calls have been made to make a local waterway safe after the discovery of Norman Prentice’s body last week in the Corcrain River.

Mr Prentice (55) had been missing for almost three weeks before a search team found his remains in the river close to his home.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy called for immediate action to seal off the Corcrain River.

Councillor Duffy said: “I have contacted Roads Service to express my concerns about access to the river - particularly the part of the river directly adjacent to Corcrain Gardens which is totally exposed.

“The low wall does not protect pedestrians from falling in and must either be raised or a rail installed immediately.

“Sadly it is likely that this was the point that Norman Prentice entered the water ending in the most tragic of circumstances.

“It is very important that it is made safe especially as there are so many children in the area.

“Immediate action must be taken to prevent any further loss of life.”

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesman said: “A meeting has been arranged with local representatives next week to discuss options for potential improvements to the bridge. Following the meeting the Department will consider how best to address the issue.”