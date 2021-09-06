Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Glenn Barr urged residents to check gardens, fields and land for hedgehogs before strimming or mowing their grass, as a spike in accidental harm is significantly impacting on the hedgehog population

Many local rescue centres have seen an increase in the numbers admitted with severe injuries caused by strimmers.

Hedgehogs are vulnerable because they hide in long grass and foliage. They make nests in leaves and long grass and love to live in wild areas such as borders, hedgerows and dense undergrowth.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr with Clare McCauley from Maryville in Banbridge.

The Lord Mayor said: “It is more vital than ever to conserve this amazing species. If you must use a strimmer, please check before. If you do come across a hedgehog please move it to a safer area.”

Gardening enthusiast, Clare McCauley from Banbridge,said:“We have a number of hedgehogs inour garden. They are a gardeners best friend as they love eating insects that aren’t so welcome in our green spaces. So many are brought into rescue centres with horrific injuries due to strimmers and lawn mowers.

You can also help them thrive outdoors by leaving out some cat food or dry kibble and fresh water – but not milk as they are lactose intolerant.”

