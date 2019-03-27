Plans to regenerate Bannfoot welcomed

Plans are well developed for the regeneration of a popular tourist spot at the Bannfoot on the shores of Lough Neagh

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have drawn up detailed plans for the Columbcille side of the river as it flows into the lough.

Plans for the Bannfoot at Colmcille

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden welcomed the regeneration scheme.

Cllr McAlinden, who has family on both sides of the Bann River, had put forward a Notice of Motion last year asking for the Council to refurbish the area.

Though the motion was defeated by the council at the time, Cllr McAlinden said he is pleased Council has listened to the local community.

Cllr McAlinden said: “It is welcoming news to receive reports from council about the proposed regeneration of the Columbkille side of the Bannfoot. It follows my disappointment that my council colleagues voted against my motion for council to investigate, in partnership with the statutory agencies, to consider and develop access to the area.

“The plans are not yet finalised but it is great to see an imposed investment into the area for the west bank of the Bannfoot.”

“Council officers visited this site in January 2019 to survey the site and to speak with local residents and what they would like to see implemented as part of this regeneration.”

“I will work with council officials to see these plans confirmed and through to fruition.”

McAlinden added: “I have had a number of meetings with the Columbkille and Derrylard residents’ association who are passionate about making improvements in the area.”

“These proposed plans will bring it up to an acceptable standard in line with works installed on the other side of the Bannfoot and I will be assisting the community group to apply for the rural settlements environmental improvement scheme.”

There has been a campaign for a number of years to build a footbridge at the Bannfoot to reunite families and create more tourism for the area.