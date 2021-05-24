Public call to help shape ‘crucial’ new climate change legislation
The public in Upper Bann has been urged to get involved with the process to help shape the ‘crucial’ new climate change legisation.
Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd made the call to the public after the NI Assembly Scrutiny Committee launched a public call for evidence.
Mr O’Dowd said: “We are living through a climate emergency with disastrous effects on the natural world, our society, and our economy.
“We are now moving forward with the process to draft new laws aimed at taking meaningful action on climate change and to protect our future.
“However, we also recognise that there are very real concerns about the impact climate change legislation might have on agriculture and transport.
“This is an important consultation measure which will allow everyone, including farmers and those involved in transport to engage with the process and to help shape the new legislation.
“A Climate Change Act must be based on just transition principles which ensures fairness in transitioning to a sustainable economy. That is why it is so important that the public and stakeholders have their say.
“The call for evidence will be open for a period of eight weeks and I would urge as many people from Upper Bann as possible to take this opportunity to have your say in what will be crucial legislation for now and future generations.”
“If you require further information on how to take part in this important consultation please feel free to contact my office on 02838349675 or follow the link bit.ly/3fwWvxR
-
-
Almac scientists’ breakthrough could ‘stop cancer in its tracks’ Read full story here-
--
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.