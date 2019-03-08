Resurfacing commitments given for Aghagallon roads

Two main roads to Aghagallon village are in an ‘unacceptable state’ says SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly.

Mrs Kelly has written to Dept. of Infrastructure.

She said: “Large sections of the Cornakinnegar Road just past Tarry Lane and the Lurgan Road at the Goudy Bridge Road in Aghagallon, which links the village to Lurgan town centre and the later with the M1 motorway are in such a poor condition.

“I understand that resources for road improvements are scarce however, the safety of motorists and cyclists must be a priority. Many motorists are now discouraged to drive on the right side of the road at these locations in order to prevent damage to their own vehicle.”

“In reply to my letter, DFI assured me that these two sections are included on the list for resurfacing in the next financial year.

SDLP Lurgan representative Ciaran Toman added, “A particular concern is one of safety for cyclists as motorists try to avoid the potholes and dropped gullies. These are very serious matters which must be addressed urgently.”

“The local community know too well the deteriorating surface condition of the road and will be delighted to finally see these two locations resurfaced in the next financial year.”