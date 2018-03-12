Road to close for £75k improvements

A £75,000 road improvement scheme for B2 Drumnacanvy Road, Portadown will start next Tuesday 20 March 2018.

The Department for Infrastructure said the scheme will ‘improve forward visibility and horizontal alignment including localised road widening in the vicinity of Knocknamuckly Lane.

“This will improve road safety and deliver significant benefits to the road network. The work is expected to take six weeks to complete.”

The road will be closed from 20 March for approximately six weeks.

Signed diversions will be in place via Knock Road and Bleary Road for traffic travelling from Gilford Road towards Drumnacanvy and via Long Lane for traffic travelling towards Gilford.

The Department has programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area. The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com