Traffic delays expected as £340k resurfacing work starts

The £340k resurfacing work on Lurgan’s Lough Rd is set to start soon with traffic delays expected particularly at train times.

Kiln Rd resurfacing work started on June 11 with an expected completion date of June 22. Lough Rd resurfacing starts on June 23 with a completion date of July 6.

The Kiln Rd works will involve resurfacing at both the Silverwood Rd end and the Lough Rd end of the road, with extensive large scale patching between the resurfaced stretches.

A road closure will be in effect on Kiln Rd from 9.30am to 4pm from June 11 to June 22. To facilitate the resurfacing works, traffic is being diverted via Lough Rd, Kinnegoe Embankment, Derrymacash Rd and Ballynamoney Rd.

Lough Rd resurfacing will start from Albert St in the direction of the M1 for a distance of 1.3 kilometres.

The Lough Rd closure will be in effect from 8am to 6pm on Saturday 23 June and Sunday 24 June, from 9.30am to 4.00pm Monday 25 June to Friday 29 June, and from 8.00am to 6.00pm Saturday 30 June to Friday 6 July. To facilitate the resurfacing traffic is being diverted via Kiln Road, Silverwood Road, Eastway, Portadown Road, Edward Street, Church Place and William Street.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: “On completion, these schemes will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the roads.

“The Department has programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area.

“The above work is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”

The road will be closed EXCEPT for local access. Only residents etc accessing their homes can legally use the road. There may still be times when the road is closed completely but I’m told it’s only for short periods.

Sinn Fein Cllr Keith Haughian said: “I have been informed by DFI roads that anyone using the road who isn’t supposed to will be committing a road traffic offence. It’s highly unlikely your insurance will cover you if you are involved in an incident or caught using it.

“I know this is going to be a hassle BUT it is a stretch of road that badly needs resurfaced and we have lobbied long and hard to get this done.

“We deserve proper roads and in a few weeks time we will have both Lough road and Kiln road resurfaced.”

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com.