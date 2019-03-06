Welcome for road works at blackspot

A new road improvement scheme recently finished at Tandragee Road, Portadown has been welcomed by DUP council candidate Lavelle McIlwrath.

Mr McIlwrath said: ‘The improvement works at the Tandragee Road and Whitesides Hill junction are a very welcome development given the huge volume of traffic using the A27 every day. Hopefully the new road alignment and associated works will make the junction much safer for all road users but particularly for those using the Whiteside’s Hill junction.

‘This area of carriageway has been notorious for accidents over the years. Thousands of vehicles use the Tandragee Road and Mahon Road every day and the added factor of a number of large businesses trading close by makes it an extremely busy area for all road users. I welcome this scheme and hope that it will make this particular section of roadway much safer for all those using it.”