Events to celebrate life of renowned poet AE Russell

A number of events are taking place to honour the Lurgan born poet and painter AE Russell next week.

There’s an Open Mic night in the Cellar Bar on April 10 at 7:30pm. There is also a Children’s Art Competition being held in Lurgan Library at 10am on Saturday April 14th.

A Walking Tour will also take place on Saturday starting at Brownlow House at 11am.

There will be a talk in Lurgan Library at 2.30pm by Galway Mystic Pearl Finn.

A day at Dromantine on Saturday 19th May led by Dr Ruth Patterson and Rev John Dunlop is also organised. If interested alert the organisers on Wednesday 11th April at the St. Peter’s Parish Hall event.