Exhibition, events and fun for the family at Donaghcloney Festival

The 2018 ‘Cloney’ Festival, kindly supported by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, was launched recently at Donaghcloney Orange Hall and will be held from July 8-12.

Donaghcloney village will be the backdrop for a week of events and activities during mid July, culminating in the Boyne Commemorations on Thursday July 12.

The Donaghcloney Linen Green Association committee pictured at the launch of a new badge commemorating the end of WWI. INLM20-201.

At the recent launch evening, a special Donaghcloney July flag was unveiled in addition to a special limited commemorative badge depicting various aspects from the village in this the Armistice centenary year. On Sunday July 8, a Community Songs of Praise event will be held in Donaghcloney Elim Church commencing at 7.15pm. On Monday July 9 from 7pm, the Orange Hall will be the venue for an evening of reflection with A Great War Armistice centenary exhibition and in addition an exhibition on murdered Orange Brethren. Other displays of interest are also expected to be on show. At 8pm, Samuel Heenan will be providing an informative testimony on his early life and the experience of the murder of his father.

On Tuesday July 10 from 7pm, the Armistice exhibition will once again be open and the evening will also feature a special tribute for the Armistice centenary year, with a mass display of Lambeg Drums. Aptly known as the ‘drummers tribute’, an invitation is extended to all, to bring along your Lambeg drums for a short parade and service of remembrance at the War Memorial. The Assembly point with parking facilities will be located at Baird Avenue. The event will commence at 7.30pm.

On Wednesday July 11, a family fun evening will start at 7pm and at 10pm, a fireworks display will be held.

For further details contact 07756286740 or 07899961420 or e-mail donaghcloney@hotmail.com.