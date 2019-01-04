Expensive night out for defendant

It was an ‘expensive night out’ for a 41-year-old man who brought over £2,000 with him last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court to pay for damage he caused.

John Patrick James King, whose address was given as Carrigart, Craigavon, admitted criminal damage to a car, garden furniture and a window and assault on a man on August 12 last year.

The court heard that the amount of compensation came to £2,027.32.

Defending solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, said his client had the money with him in court.

A public prosecutor said King was seen by a neighbour damaging the vehicle and the other items.

Mr Downey said the defendant had no clear recollection of the incident but had previously been the victim of an assault by the injured party.

He added that King made no complaint at the time but took the law into his own hands.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was an ‘expensive night out’.

She imposed a conditional discharge for two years and ordered compensation of £2.027.32.