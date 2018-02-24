Extra time granted to question man

Police have been granted extra time to question a 29-year-old man arrested under anti terrorism legislation in Lurgan on Wednesday (February 21).

A 41-year-old man arrested by Detectives from PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit on Thursday, February 22, has been released unconditionally and a 48 year old man arrested on Wednesday, February 21, has been released pending a report to the PPS.

The arrests were in relation to the search of a van in the Levin Road, Lurgan, on February 21 and follow up searches in the Lurgan area the next day.

People arrested under The Terrorism Act must be charged, released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service or released unconditionally – bail is not permitted under this legislation.

A number of items were seized for further examination following the stop.