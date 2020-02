Motorists have been urged to be cautious after a live wire collapsed onto an NI road.

The line has falled on a road from Annesbrough onto Tannaghmore North Road, says Sinn Fein Cllr Sorchá Mc Geown

Writing on Facebook Cllr McGeown said: "A line has fallen, please be careful.

"Do not touch as it may be live.

"I have reported and will update when it’s been resolved."