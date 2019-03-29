Failing to display ‘L’ plates leads to six month ban from driving

When three points were handed down to a 26-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court it led to him getting a driving ban.

Tomas Vencskus, Union Street, Portadown, was charged with not displaying ‘L’ plates on his car on December 14 last year.

Defence solicitor, Mr Joe McDonald, said his client would plead guilty to the charge. The offence was detected on the Brownstown Road in Portadown.

Mr McDonald explained the defendant’s partner had taken the plates down as she had a full driving licence and Vencskus was stopped before he could put them up again.

He was a fined £50, given three penalty points and on the tot up system was banned from driving for six months.