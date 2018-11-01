Fine and ban for uninsured driver

A 24-year-old who ‘continued to drive regardless’ without insurance was banned from the roads for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ciaran McConville, Kilwilke Road, Lurgan, admitted driving uninsured on July 20 this year.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing McConville, said it was the standard case where payment was made by direct debit and a couple of payments were missed.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had known in June about the insurance ‘and continued to drive regardless’.

Mr Vernon said this offence happened just before his previous appearance in court and McConville did not drive after his last court appearance.

For driving without insurance Judge Kelly fined the defendant £400 and gave him six points. On the tot up points system he was banned from driving for six months. For failing to produce his driving licence within the required time he was fined £100.