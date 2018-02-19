Fine for failing to wear his seat belt

A 41-year-old man was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for failing to wear his seat belt on August 26 last year.

Krisztian Kral, whose address was given as Avenue Road, Lurgan, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was stopped in Church Place, Lurgan, after police saw him driving without wearing his seat belt.

A fixed penalty was offered but the defendant did not have both parts of his licence.

Kral wrote into court saying that he had lost the counterpart of his licence and when he got a new one he forgot to bring it in to police.