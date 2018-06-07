Fined £200 after he was caught driving without insurance

A 30-year-old man was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on March 6 this year.

Neil Anthony Joseph O’Neill, Carrigart Crescent, Craigavon, was also given six penalty points.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol checked a car driven by the defendant on the Portadown Road, Lurgan, and this showed there was no insurance in place.

The insurance company confirmed the policy had been cancelled due to documentation that had not been received.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the reason the insurance had been cancelled was because the no-claims certificate had not been forwarded to the insurance company.