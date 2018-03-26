Fined £200 for drugs offences

A 23-year-old man was fined a total of £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs offences.

Liam Doherty, Headington Avenue, Lurgan, pleaded guilty to two charges.

For unlawful possession of a class A drug, cocaine, on February 19 this year he was fined £100. Another £100 fine was imposed for the unlawful possession of cannabis resin on the same date.

The court heard the drugs were found during a search of a house and Doherty made a full admission.

His solicitor said just a small amount was involved.