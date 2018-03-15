Fined total of £400 for offences

Fines totalling £400 were imposed on a 31-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for public order and drugs offences.

Matthew Boyce, Charles Park, Portadown, was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for unlawful possession of cannabis resin on March 3 last year.

He was further fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for disorderly behaviour on February 25 last year.

The court heard that on March 3 at 11.30pm police attended a domestic incident in Portadown and a search of the defendant uncovered a quantity of cannabis in his pocket.

It was about four grams worth £20 and he said he had been given it by a friend and was for his own use.

On February 25 at 2am in West Street, Portadown, police attended a disturbance where they tried to keep groups apart.

Boyce was shouting and swearing at a group and after ignoring a police request to calm down he was arrested.

The defendant was convicted in his absence of both offences.