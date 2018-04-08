Fire at former St Michael’s school site

The cause of a fire at the old St Michael’s school site in Lurgan is under investigation.

The fire broke out at the Cornkinnegar Road site last night (Saturday, April 7).

Upper Bann SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly was in no doubt as to the cause as she hit out at what she described as ‘wanton vandalism’.

She said: “Disgraceful, wanton vandalism at the site of the former St. Michael’s Senior High School.”

A family member of a couple living close by said: “It was very close to my parents home. I dread to think what would have happened if they had been in bed asleep or if it hadn't been detected by my dad.”

Construction work on the new St Ronan’s College has been ongoing at the site.