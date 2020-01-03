Fire crews deal with blaze at NI cafe

Firefighters were tasked to a blaze at a Co Armagh cafe this morning.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the fire, at a roadside cafe on Portadown's Dobbin Road, shortly before 9am this morning.

Fire

A spokesperson said: "Two Appliances from Portadown Fire Station attended the incident.

"Firefighters were called to a fire at a roadside café on Dobbin Road in Portadown.

"Firefighters used hose reel jets and breathing apparatuses to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 09:45am and the cause of the fire was accidental."