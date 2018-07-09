Firefighters pay tribute to a ‘dedicated and popular’ colleague

Firefighters have paid tribute to their colleague Gary Hamilton who tragically died in a road crash on Sunday.

The 27-year-old died when the Yamaha motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge on Sunday morning.

Mr Hamilton, who was a firefighter in Portadown, was travelling in the direction of Banbridge when the crash happened shortly before 10am.

Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Gary Thompson said: “It is with great sadness that I confirm the death of serving Firefighter Gary Hamilton following a road traffic accident yesterday, Sunday 8 July 2018.

“On behalf of NIFRS, I extend our deepest sympathies to Gary’s family.

“Our thoughts are with his partner Aisling, his parents Brian and Geraldine and sister Claire at this tragic time.

“Gary was based at Portadown Station and Armagh Retained.

“He joined NIFRS as a Retained Firefighter in June 2009 and joined the Wholetime Service in January 2013.

“He was a dedicated and popular colleague. His loss will be deeply felt not only by his colleagues in Portadown and Armagh but by the entire Service.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that the man who died following a road traffic collision on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge yesterday morning was 27 year old Gary Bernard Hamilton from the Armagh area.

“Gary was travelling in the direction of Banbridge when his Yamaha motorcycle was involved in the collision shortly before 10am.

“Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage, or who was travelling on the Castlewellan Road and observed the motorcycle prior to the collision to contact local officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 639 08/07/18.”