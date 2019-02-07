Firmus Energy to invest £133k in area

Local natural gas distribution and supply company, firmus energy plans to invest £133,000 in the Portadown area in the first half of 2019.

The local investment plans form part of a wider £4.9 million construction programme across Northern Ireland and work is already underway to extend the network further and connect new properties.

Established in 2006, firmus energy supplies gas to over 95,000 homes and businesses throughout Northern Ireland. The company has invested more than £3.7 million in the Portadown area to date, where it currently has 5,209 customers.

In the next six months, the total number of connectable properties in Portadown are expected to rise by 202.

Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Services, Paul Stanfield said: “firmus energy continues to have ambitious plans for the greater Portadown area and is committed to growing the natural gas network further for the benefit of domestic and commercial customers. Once they switch, customers can enjoy the efficiency and environmental benefits which gas has to offer.

“Domestic customers have the benefit of constant hot water and instant heat, and gas can also be used for appliances in the home such as a gas hob, tumble drier and a modern gas fire.

“Network extension and an increasing demand for natural gas also increases the demand for firmus energy approved gas installers. firmus energy has a number of qualified installers in the area who manage new natural gas connections and work with the local firmus energy advisory team to help inform people of the benefits of natural gas.”

Mr Stanfield continued: “This commitment to growing our network supports local trade and creates more work for our installers, all of whom help ensure that switching to gas is seamless and efficient.”

To see if you can make the switch to natural gas, please contact the firmus energy customer service on 0800 032 4567.