Flooding reported after overnight rainfall

Flooding has been reported in parts of Craigavon and Lurgan following heavy overnight rain.

Local MLA Carla Lockhart said she was receiving reports of flooding - including Glenbrook Cottages in Mourneview which she described as “an area that needs urgent attention from DFI Roads.”

Flooding at Glenbrook Cottages.

Local SDLP representative Thomas Larkham said : “Out and about this morning following heavy rain overnight. There is a lot of surface water on all roads in the Craigavon area so drivers please take care.

“There also is substantial flooding at all the usual hotspots as well as the Drumbeg roundabout, Ardowen roundabout and Westacres roundabout,

“I have contacted Transport NI again this morning about these areas and hotspots repeatedly flooding and the need for the drains to be jetted.

“Please take extra care when out and about today.”