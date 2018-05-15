Fly-tipping at Brownlow Terrace

Concerns have been raised over fly-tipping in the Brownlow Terrace area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle has condemned the littering and called on anyone who notices such activity to report it.

He said: “I have asked council to remove the items and am calling on those involved to be more respectful of the area. Council provide many waste collection services and will lift big items at a small cost.

“It is not acceptable to just discard items in this way. I would urge anyone who notices anything suspicious to report online via the council website or by calling: 028 3833 9031 or to myself.”