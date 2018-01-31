Foolishly decided to take car for party trip

Lying in bed after a night out an 18-year-old man was texted that there was a party nearby and foolishly he decided to drive.

Ryan Hatchell, Allengrove, Lurgan, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on December 17 last year last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that on December 17 last year at 3.50am police saw a car in William Street in Lurgan with no lights on and driving down the middle of the road over the white line. They spoke to the defendant who was driving. He failed an initial breath test with a reading of 90. An evidential test gave a reading of 71.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said Hatchell had been out with his friends at a local disco.

He explained that his client had been in bed when one of his friends texted to say there was a party near to where he lived. Stupidly he took the car, added Mr Downey.