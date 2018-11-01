Found carrying a lock knife

When he was caught with a lock knife on him a 22-year-old man claimed he had it for his own safety because he had issues with a number of people in Lurgan.

Jordan Russell, Union Street, Lurgan, admitted possession of an offensive weapon, a knife, in a public place on August 23 this year. He was fined £250.

The court heard that police received a report that the defendant had a knife with him at Hill Street in Lurgan.

When interviewed he admitted he had it in his own possession for his own safety.

Some sort of altercation had taken place and he claimed to have issues with a number of males in Lurgan.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client had some difficulties within the community with ‘local undesirables’ which left him in a state of fear. He added Russell felt the only way to protect himself was to carry a weapon.