Free parking for switch on and twilight market

There will be free parking in Portadown’s council owned car parks on Friday, November 16.

It’s to coincide with the annual Christmas lights switch on and twilight market.

Taking place on Friday, November 16, the merriment starts from 6pm on the town centre plaza with a magical line-up of fabulous entertainment, song and dance to welcome the yuletide season to town.

Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, there will be fun-filled free festive entertainment on the plaza including live music, children’s arts workshops, face painting and circus performers.

Extra special guest Santa Claus will be whizzing into town to help switch on the Christmas lights before joining his elves in his magical grotto to listen to all the little one’s Christmas wishes!

You can also enjoy the festive glee at the ‘tree-mendous’ Twilight Market. Step into a winter wonderland of fairy-lit stalls and sample an array of creative crafts, artisan food and drink, delectable food delights and stunning giftware – it will be bustling with all your yuletide favourites.

You can also heck out the Christmas cookery masterclasses led by Jenny Bristow.

There will be free car parking in all Council owned car parks throughout the day of the Switch On and Twilight Market. Free car parking on the day does not apply to private owned carparks within Portadown or to on-street car parking.

Council owned carparks in Portadown are as follows: Magowan Buildings; Marley Street; Meadow Lane West; West Street and William Street.

For more information festive events near you, and to download the full programme of activities, visit www.magicofchristmasabc.com